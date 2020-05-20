Norman TRETTER
Mr. Norman Tretter, of Barrie, ON, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 66 in Thunder Bay, ON. Norm was born to parents Hedwig (nee Fischer) and Alois Tretter on December 5, 1953 in Sault Ste Marie, ON. He grew up as the eldest of two children in Windsor, ON and attended W. D. Lowe High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Ackermann, and graduated from the University of Windsor as an electrical engineer. He spent the bulk of his professional life in Ottawa, ON. Doris passed away from cancer in 2014 and Norm married Karen (nee Liddicoat) in 2016 in Barrie, ON. Norm is survived by his two children, Peter and Kristel, his sister Edna du Broy (nee Tretter,) and his wife Karen. He continued to volunteer after retiring from the Ontario Public Service including mission trips around the globe. He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Doris. Norm's wishes were to be cremated. A funeral will be at a future post-COVID-19 date in Barrie, ON. The family asks for donations, in lieu of flowers, to be sent to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka. Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com

Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.
