Norton passed away at the Haliburton Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 with Sandria, Michele and John by his side, in his 84th year. Beloved husband and best friend to Sandria for 58 years. Loving father to Michele and John, grandfather to Julia and foster father to Daike. Brother to Rosalyn Lohnes and her husband Robert, uncle to Cheryl, Jonathon, Ryan, Lorie Coles and Cody. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family and his many good friends. Friends are invited to a Gathering to Celebrate Norton's Life at the Minden Curling Club, 50 Prentice St., Minden, ON K0M 2K0 on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation (Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 11, 2020