Robertson, Olive Anna Jean July 26, 1923 - January 7, 2020 Retired Registered Nurse - Graduate of the Toronto Western Hospital Class of 1945. Longtime employee of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre at the age of 96 years. Olive was the beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Mabel (Todd) Robertson and is also predeceased by her brothers Arthur (the late Evelyn), Gordon (the late Marjorie) and Harold (the late Jean and Joyce). She will be missed by her nieces Judy (the late Douglas) Henderson, Frances (David) Morton and Janice Robertson and by her nephews David (Judy), John (June), Alan (Fay), Keith (Colleen) and their families. Funeral Service will be held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. inside the Chapel followed by a reception and visitation inside the lower lounge. Private Interment at the 6th Line Cemetery in Innisfil in the Spring. If desired, donations in Olive's memory may be made to the Hospice Simcoe or to the Gilda's Club and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 11, 2020