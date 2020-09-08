It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our family Matriarch, Olive Frances Robinson (nee Gudge), on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in her 100th year. Born in Montreal April 26, 1921 to parents Anthony and Alice Gudge from England. Olive was predeceased by her husband Patrick Bex in 1952 then married to Captain Norman Robinson who passed away September 1995. Olive was a loving sister to Elsie, Lillian, Gladys, Marjorie, Herbert, Stanley and George. Olive was the last of a beautiful loving family. She will always be remembered as a Wonderful Mother by her children Patricia (late Grant) Patten, Judith (late Larry) McKean, Beverley (Will) Cahill, Brian (Darlene) Robinson, Susan (Bob) Jarman and Sandra (Glen) Prior. Olive was the foundation of her entire family including 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Olive enjoyed being involved and having her loved ones together. She spent many of her years volunteering. She will always be remembered for her loving spirit and positive outlook to everyone she met. Her door was always open. Olive truly lived a full and blessed life. In 99+ years she saw so many changes and adapted to all of them. The family wishes to thank the staff at Raglan Village for caring for Olive the last 10 years of her life which she considered her home. Thank you to the Doctors and Nursing staff at the Collingwood G&M Hospital, also a big thank you to the caring and comforting staff at the Campbell House Collingwood. As per her wishes Olive will be cremated. The Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Cemetery on 8011 Poplar Sideroad Collingwood, Ontario. With respect to current COVID-19 guidelines the service will be outdoors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House, Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or your charity of choice
would be appreciated. Friends may visit Olive's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com