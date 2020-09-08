1/2
Olive Frances Robinson
1921-04-26 - 2020-09-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olive's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our family Matriarch, Olive Frances Robinson (nee Gudge), on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in her 100th year. Born in Montreal April 26, 1921 to parents Anthony and Alice Gudge from England. Olive was predeceased by her husband Patrick Bex in 1952 then married to Captain Norman Robinson who passed away September 1995. Olive was a loving sister to Elsie, Lillian, Gladys, Marjorie, Herbert, Stanley and George. Olive was the last of a beautiful loving family. She will always be remembered as a Wonderful Mother by her children Patricia (late Grant) Patten, Judith (late Larry) McKean, Beverley (Will) Cahill, Brian (Darlene) Robinson, Susan (Bob) Jarman and Sandra (Glen) Prior. Olive was the foundation of her entire family including 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Olive enjoyed being involved and having her loved ones together. She spent many of her years volunteering. She will always be remembered for her loving spirit and positive outlook to everyone she met. Her door was always open. Olive truly lived a full and blessed life. In 99+ years she saw so many changes and adapted to all of them. The family wishes to thank the staff at Raglan Village for caring for Olive the last 10 years of her life which she considered her home. Thank you to the Doctors and Nursing staff at the Collingwood G&M Hospital, also a big thank you to the caring and comforting staff at the Campbell House Collingwood. As per her wishes Olive will be cremated. The Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Cemetery on 8011 Poplar Sideroad Collingwood, Ontario. With respect to current COVID-19 guidelines the service will be outdoors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House, Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or your charity of choice would be appreciated. Friends may visit Olive's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved