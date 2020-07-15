1/1
Olive Norine MENARY
MENARY, Olive Norine passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, ON on Monday, July 2nd 2020 at the wonderful age of 98. Beloved Wife of the late Ronald Menary. Loving Mother of the late Ellen McGuire and Debra Menary (Kevin). Cherished Grandmother of Joel, Shannon, Wesley and Heather. Sadly missed by her Great-Grandchildren William and Reilly. Lovingly remembered by her Brother Alvin Ruddick (Mary). Olive will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. At Olive's and the family's request, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service was held at Angus Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Living Faith Presbyterian Church or the Barrie Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Funeral services have been entrusted to The Bridge Funeral Home Angus, ON 705-424-1114


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
