Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Hopkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver Hopkins Obituary
The family of the late Oliver Hopkins would like to express their deep appreciation to the many Family, friends and neighbours who provided support to us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, sent cards and other messages of condolences, as well as those who sent charitable donations we are truly grateful. Thank you to Nicole (Oliver's Granddaughter) of Mundell Funeral Home for her kindness and support and thoughtful words at the service. Patricia, Susan, Nancy and family
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -