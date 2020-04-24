|
The family of the late Oliver Hopkins would like to express their deep appreciation to the many Family, friends and neighbours who provided support to us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, sent cards and other messages of condolences, as well as those who sent charitable donations we are truly grateful. Thank you to Nicole (Oliver's Granddaughter) of Mundell Funeral Home for her kindness and support and thoughtful words at the service. Patricia, Susan, Nancy and family
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 24, 2020