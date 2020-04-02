|
Passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of the late Verna Morrison (1991) and the late Dorothy Steels (2016). He will be greatly missed by his three daughters; Patricia Hopkins (Ted Stanton), Nancy Fountain (Ron), and Susan Hopkins. Beloved Poppa of Ron Jr. Fountain (Ashley), Amanda Fountain (Andrew), Jacob Fountain (Shannon). Loving Great Grandfather (Poppa) of Thomas, Kaylee, Emily, Jace and Khloe. Beloved half brother to Charlie Byers (Shirley), Marion Hulland (Bill predeceased). Brother-in-law of Iris Hopkins and Bernice Betts (Fred predeceased). Predeceased by his sister Bernice Gordon; brothers Norman and Edgar "Ted" Hopkins; half sister Betty Petten and half brother Mike Hopkins (Carol). Loving stepfather of Dianne Johnstone (Harvey), Barry Moore (predeceased), Bruce Moore (Michelle). Loving Step Grandfather of 7 and Step Great Grandfather of 8. Also, remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Oliver was born in Midland and lived in Uptergrove until the age of 5. He worked a lot of different jobs in his teenager years, around the area on local farms, he even delivered the mail in Mara Township. He also worked in Scarborough on the building of Kingston Road. In 1955, he got a job at Fallrollysin Orillia; it has changed names over the years, like Fahrement, and now Kubota putting in 39 years there. He married Verna Morrison on August 4, 1956 had 3 daughters Patricia, Nancy and Susan. In 1971, he bought a farm in Orillia Township for his family; they had rabbits, horses and sheep for the last 43 years until 2012. Verna passed away in 1991. Then on November 11, 1995, he married Dorothy Moore, she passed away in 2016. Oliver and Verna were very active in the Coachmen Club in the 1970's. Together they joined the Orillia District Agricultural Society in the late 1970's, as volunteers for the Orillia Fall Fair taking money in for admission. They also did Bingo and ran the bars for different events happening at the Agricultural Society raising money for the society, during the 1980's and the next 2 decades with Dorothy. Oliver also did maintenance around the fairgrounds until 2015. Oliver has been President of the Society for 2 or 3 times over the years. Over the last 40 years, he had been a Director and as of September 2017, he was a Honourary Director for the fair board. He also liked taking Sunday drives, camping, putting puzzles together, playing card games with family and friends, snowmobiling when he was younger and doing word search puzzles. He is also the proud grandfather of 3 and great grandfather of 5. The family of Oliver Hopkins wish to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Tudhope Manor, Orillia for their care and support shown to Dad from April 2017 to February 2019; also, to the caring and thoughtful staff on the Harbour, Beaverton, looking after him from February 2019 to present. Oliver's wish was to have a private family gathering, which has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the . Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020