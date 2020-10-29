1/1
Olivia Farquhar
Olivia Farquhar passed away in her 89th year, loving wife of the late Ross Farquhar. She leaves behind her son Brian Farquhar and daughters Cheryle Comeau, Lynda Skinner (Robert) and her late son Stephen Farquhar who died June 9th 2017. Olivia was Grammee to Natalia, David, Ashley, Ricky, John, Lisa, Julie and Michelle. She was Great Grammee to Nathan, Olivia, Blake, Erik, Emma, Jacob, Adelyn, Jackson and Chasen. Our hearts are broken, we will miss her greatly

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
