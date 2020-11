Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at Margaret Bahen Hospice in his 87th year. Survived by his much adored wife Martha , his children Reiner and Sylvia (Scott) and grandchildren, Ashley, Jeffrey, Joshua, Cameron and Sarah. Many thanks to the staff at Georgian Bay Hospital and the Simcoe Muskoka LHIN for all of your support over the past year!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store