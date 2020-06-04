Ottmar (Bill) MAERZ
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ottmar (Bill) Maerz, with his family by his side at his home on Friday, May 29, 2020, in his 83rd year. He is survived by his loving wife Vivian (nee George), of 61 years and by his children Alwin, Calvin (Cheryl) and Wendy (Brian). Proud grandfather of Shelby (Adam, Dakota and Savannah. Brother of Alwin Maerz of Barrie and Corrina Rinker-Lochel of Germany. Ottmar will be missed by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Special thanks to Dr. Sheppard, the Nurses at Bayshore Home Health Care, Palliative Care Co-ordinator Lindsey from the Couchiching Family Health Team, Paramed and to Rama First Nation and community for their support. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Wildlife Federation and will be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 4, 2020.
