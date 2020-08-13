Pamela Ewart

1/1
After a courageous battle with cancer, Pamela passed away on August 6, 2020 with her family by her side at the age of 65 years. Beloved wife of Stephen for 46 years. Loving mother of Dustin (Stephanie), Jodi (Troy), and Brady (Faith). Dear nana of Jeremy, Jordan, Brayden, Hailey, Harlyn, and Grayson. A private family interment will take place at the Barrie Union Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all once the restrictions are lifted. Donations may be made to the Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 13, 2020.
