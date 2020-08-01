Pamela Joyce Martin died peacefully with her daughters holding her hands on Tuesday, July 28th, at the age of 92. She was born Pamela Joyce Barrett September 9, 1927 in Harrow Weald, England. She met Robert Stanley Martin in 1947 while working in a cinema in Leicester Square. She intended to join the British Army, but Stanley wrote them to say she would be marrying him instead. They soon wed and together raised six children. Although she loved London, Pamela wanted a better life for her family and so, after packing all of their belongings into three steamer trunks, and dressing her children in their finest clothes, she led everyone onto a DC 8 and flew to Canada in July of 1966. Pamela was a strong, independent woman with a wry sense of humor and infectious smile, who always put her children first, at times working three jobs to support them. She loved her garden, family dinners, and endlessly reimagining her home, taking great pride in the fact she could perform many repairs and renovations herself. She enjoyed sewing, telling stories of life in England and celebrating the accomplishments of her expanding family. Although she lost her husband Stanley as well as eight of her siblings, Bert, Renee, Madeleine, Helen, Joan, Frank, Ron and Dennis, Pamela never let adversity get the better of her. She was a shining example of strength, independence, selflessness and a life well-lived. She is survived by her sister June, her children Linda (Ken), Pamela, Joan (Chris), Alan, Christopher and Bob (Janet), her grandchildren Jacqueline, Kenny (Louise), Carolyn (Eric), Amber (Andrew), Kate, Matthew and Harrison, and great-grandchildren Aiden, Cameron, Brodie, Sophie Macie, Hallie and Tessa. Cremation took place July 31st, and a private family ceremony will be held next week. A celebration of life will be organized once the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com