Pamela Mary Irene Vaillancourt
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pamela Mary Irene Vaillancourt on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital with family by her side. Predeceased by her parents Conrad and Wilma Vaillancourt. Pam will be dearly missed by her siblings Liz Godkin, Tom Vaillancourt, Susan Vaillancourt and the late Tim Vaillancourt. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces Teresa Godkin, Donna Godkin and Stephanie Vaillancourt (Tom Gadsby), her great nieces and nephews; Justin, Jordan, Letitia, Dakarai, and Icyese as well as her many cousins and extended family. Pam was a dedicated nurse who worked at the Penetanguishene Mental Health Centre for over 40 years and continued to volunteer and remain involved with her patients after retirement. A member of the Penetanguishene Lions for over 15 years. Pam was a kind, compassionate and caring person. She will be missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to North Simcoe Diabetes Care Team and to the staff on 2 East at Georgian Bay General Hospital for the excellent care they provided for Pam. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
