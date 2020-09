We invite friends & loved ones to come celebrate the life of Pamela Vaillancourt with her family. The last thing Pam would want is for loved ones to dress in black. So dress in colour and bring your happy memories & stories and let there be tears of joy & laughter. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, it is prohibited to serve food or drinks. You are welcome to bring your own drinks & a lawn chair if you wish.



