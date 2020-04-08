|
|
Pamela Ruth Brajuha (nee Prosser) of Stayner, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020, in her 62nd year. Pam is survived by her cherished husband of 41 years, Bruno Brajuha; and her beloved sons Rene (Abigail) Brajuha and Zachary (Blair) Brajuha, all of Kincardine. Pam was a loving Nona to her grandchildren Owen, Hunter, Kaia, Lani, and predeceased grandson, Mason. Pam was a dear daughter of Richard and Mary (nee Brown) Prosser of Stayner; and oldest sister to Lynne Willis of Kincardine and Sue Musselman of Collingwood. Pam will be deeply missed by her extended family of many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pam was born on May 9, 1958 in Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, and grew up and attended school in Stayner. She then moved to Toronto, where she met the love of her life, Bruno Brajuha. They wed on September 30, 1978. In 1979, the couple moved back to Stayner, where they would begin to raise their family. Pam welcomed son Rene in 1980 and Zachary in 1984. Her sons were the light of her life and she was an immensely proud mother. Pam began her career at the family farm machinery business, alongside Bruno. She then began working for National Bank of Canada, in Collingwood, where she was due for retirement this summer after 25 years of service. Pam was a woman of faith, who had a love for Bible truth; she was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness in June of 1975. Pam loved to share her hope for a future paradise with others, as shared in Revelations 21:3. Pam was a traveller, who loved her time at the beach. One of Pam's fondest travel memories was the celebration of their 35th wedding anniversary, when the couple traveled to Bruno's homestead in Croatia. This trip was filled with lasting memories; Pam loved to reminisce about the trip and share the beautiful photos. Pam enjoyed her home, dancing and music, gardening, and cooking. She also loved entertaining her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all. At a time when we cannot gather together as a large group to celebrate Pam's life, we ask that everyone who remembers Pam to celebrate her life in their own way - whether that be dancing, gardening, cooking, or cherishing a moment with a dear friend or family member. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated at JW.org for world wide work. To sign Pam's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 8, 2020