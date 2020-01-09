|
(Member of Guardian Angels Choir and the C.W.L.) Passed away at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Friday December 27, 2019. Peppi Bolzonello of Orillia, beloved wife Egidio (Ed) Bolzonello. Loving mother of Gabriel (Wayne) Crosby and Fabian (Rebecca) Bolzonello. Loved by her grandchildren Mikaila, Deanna, Andrea and Sienna, Sylvana, Alexander and Olivia, and by her great grandchildren Akira, Theodore and Carson. Survived by her brothers Joe, Armand and Ernest. Predeceased by her brother Frank. Dear sister-in-law of Clara Durante. Cherished aunt to Jim and Mike Durante. Relatives and friends will be received at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Thursday January 2, 2020, from 7-9 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held from the Church of the Guardian Angels, 115 West St. N., Orillia on Friday morning January 3, 2020 at 10 o'clock. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Pediatric Department would be appreciated by the family. Parish Prayers will be said in the Doolittle Chapel on Thursday evening at 6:45 P.M. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes