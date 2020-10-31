1/1
Patricia Ann Elizabeth (Pirie) Copeland
died peacefully on Monday October 26, 2020 at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital in her 79th year. Patricia leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years Andy; son Chris (Jocelyne) and daughter Andrea. She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Kylie, Tyler and Connor. Pat was born in Guelph to parents James and Emily Pirie; she is survived by her brothers Wayne (Jennifer) and Ross (Grace), predeceased by brother Don. Pat, with her selfless, kind, and generous heart, always had a smile for everyone. She graduated from the Nightingale School of Nursing in 1966 and worked actively as a registered nurse in Toronto, Ontario. She loved ski days at Craigleith, golf at Batteaux, and was an avid tennis player. She was a sports enthusiast and true competitor. Travel was important to Pat; most memorably her ski trips to Whistler, Chamonix, Aspen, and her very favorite ski destination, Sun Peaks. Annual trips to Hilton Head for tennis and golf were always a highlight; surrounded by family and friends. Pat had a real 'green thumb' and loved time in her garden. She loved cottage days at the beach with her grandchildren, and evening sunsets and parties with friends and family. These were things that she cherished dearly and she will be deeply missed by everyone she touched. Family and friends were received for visitation at Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel on Saturday October 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Pat's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Memories & Condolences

