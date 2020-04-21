Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia FAWCETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Warren) FAWCETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann (Warren) FAWCETT Obituary
Passed away suddenly at her residence on April 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Patricia of Collingwood, beloved wife of Dale Fawcett for over 62 years. Loving mother of Mark Fawcett, Mike (Marie - Josée Blanchette) Fawcett, Beth (Jocelyn Richards) Fawcett and Craig (Theresa Morwood) Fawcett. Cherished grandmother of Lacey, Matthew, Peter, Austin, Shantal and Conner. Dear sister of Mary Miller and the late Nancy Banks. Patricia loved spending her free time Quilting, Knitting and Gardening. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a longtime volunteer for the Red Cross doing Meals on Wheels in her community. She will be sadly missed. Arrangements entrusted the Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to Heart & Stroke foundation or at www.mealsonwheels.ca would be greatly appreciated by her family. To sign Pat's Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -