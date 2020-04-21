|
Passed away suddenly at her residence on April 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Patricia of Collingwood, beloved wife of Dale Fawcett for over 62 years. Loving mother of Mark Fawcett, Mike (Marie - Josée Blanchette) Fawcett, Beth (Jocelyn Richards) Fawcett and Craig (Theresa Morwood) Fawcett. Cherished grandmother of Lacey, Matthew, Peter, Austin, Shantal and Conner. Dear sister of Mary Miller and the late Nancy Banks. Patricia loved spending her free time Quilting, Knitting and Gardening. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a longtime volunteer for the Red Cross doing Meals on Wheels in her community. She will be sadly missed. Arrangements entrusted the Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to Heart & Stroke foundation or at www.mealsonwheels.ca would be greatly appreciated by her family. To sign Pat's Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020