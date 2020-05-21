of Angus, ON passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Thursday, May 14th 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved Wife of Charles. Loving Mother of Richard, the late Terry (Sharon), Randy and Derrick (Jodi) Cherished Grandmother of Matthew, Jessica, Cassidy, Kyle and Aleah. Sadly missed by her Brother Ed Regan Sr. (Bev). Dear Sister-in-law of Marjorie Purcell, Tom (Sandra), the late Connie (Pat), Patricia Guergis (Conrad) and Ron (Terry). At Pat's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A graveside service, at Angus Union Cemetery, will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation https://www.heartandstroke.ca/ or the Southlake Cardiac Care Centre https://southlake.ca/patient-care-program/cardiac/ would be appreciated by the family. For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit our website at www.bridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.