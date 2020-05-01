Patricia Ann YOUNG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Patricia Young, loving wife of Bill Young. Cherished sister of Robert Henry (Catherine). She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave., Midland). Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca "I love you very much" - Bill

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved