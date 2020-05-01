Peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Patricia Young, loving wife of Bill Young. Cherished sister of Robert Henry (Catherine). She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave., Midland). Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca "I love you very much" - Bill
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 1, 2020.