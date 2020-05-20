Patricia (Pat) Cadeau passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, at the age of 72. Pat is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Cadeau, and her daughters, Nicole (Jason) and Erin (Kerry). Beloved "Nanny" to Avery, Brooke, Ethan, Olivia and Mia. Sister-in-law to Judy (Gary), Suzanne (Tom), Betty (Marshall), Cathy (Wayne) and the late Peggy (Pete). Predeceased by her parents and siblings. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Pat retired from the Penetang Mental Health Centre where she and John both worked. She loved to walk, bike and travel. She liked to garden and enjoyed a variety of crafts in her spare time. She was happiest when spending time with her five grandchildren, catering to their every whim, going on outings with them, making crafts and having sleepovers. Although over the past few years we slowly lost the Pat we all knew and loved to dementia, we are thankful for the time we had with the "new Pat" while we all learned to navigate this terrible disease and connect with her in new ways. She maintained her warm and pleasant demeanor and was a model resident at Georgian Manor. She enjoyed outings with her sisters-in-law like pub night and shopping trips, family brunches, visits with her grandchildren, long walks and going "home" for lunch with John. Her grandchildren will cherish the silly selfie photos with Nanny, and their memories of playing shuffleboard and pool with her, taking turns on "Nanny duty" (chasing after her when she wandered off) and losing her momentarily on the Disney Cruise Ship. There have been no shortages of laughs during these last few years because "if you don't laugh, you'll cry". The family would like to thank the staff at the Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene for the exceptional level of care she received over the past four years. The love and affection shown to her did not go unnoticed and you were like family. As Pat was not one who enjoyed being the centre of attention and given the current situation, there will be no service. Pat was an animal lover so if desired, memorial donations can be made to Lost Boys Hope Dog Rescue at www.lostboyshope.net in lieu of flowers. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.