Peacefully at Simcoe Manor, Beeton on Wednesday June 3rd, 2020, Pat Watt Friesen passed with her beloved husband, Frank of 58 years by her side. Remembered with great love by her children June (Andrew) and Mark (Andrea) and her grandchildren Rachel, Gabrielle, Harley, Zachariah and Barret. Dear sister of Marion and Peter (Maureen). Predeceased by her parents Quintin and Catherine Watt (nee Dewar). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Long standing and dedicated member of Knox and Trinity Presbyterian Church choirs. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the Nurses, Personal Support Workers, Activation, Administration, Food Services staff and all the other wonderful staff and volunteers at Simcoe Manor, Long Term Care, Beeton. A family service will be held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home on Wednesday June 10 followed by internment at Alliston Union Cemetery. Visitors may join the family on-line beginning at 10:30, with the service to be streamed at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Simcoe County, Knox Memorial Fund or Simcoe Manor in Beeton, in Pat's memory. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 6, 2020.