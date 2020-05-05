Patricia Jean ORTON
Passed away at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 85, of Coldwater. Predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas Orton (March 2016). Loved mother of Warren Orton (Martha) of Whitby and Barry Orton of Coldwater. Loving grandmother of Andrew and Mary Beth. Dear sister of Peggy Crigg. Predeceased by her sisters Delores Clemmens and Delphine Dillabough, and by her brothers Allan Brandon, Burt Brandon, Donald Brandon, Crawford Brandon, Howard Brandon, and Bruce Brandon. Following cremation a service of remembrance will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.
