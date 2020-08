Peacefully at Hospice Huronia on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Loving mother of Scott, Kelly (Jody), Brad (Candy) and predeceased by her son Bobby. Cherished grandmother of Aydan and Liam. Loving sister of Brian, Sharon, Bonnie, Debbie, Dori and Darren and aunt and great-aunt to many. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial condolences may be made at www.penetangfuneral.ca