1/1
Patricia Jeannette Puddicombe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Predeceased by her husband Leonard Puddicombe. Dear mother of Sandra (Gord) Dusome, Barb (Dave) Stevenson and Karen Robinson. Loving Nanny of Jessica (John) Meiling, Mathew Dusome, Jacob Pauze (Jess), Joshua (Leanne) Dusome and Natasha Pauze. Great-Nanny of nine. Predeceased by her parents Leo and Augustine Dubeau. Cherished sister of Ann Dubeau. Patricia will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved