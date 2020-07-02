Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Predeceased by her husband Leonard Puddicombe. Dear mother of Sandra (Gord) Dusome, Barb (Dave) Stevenson and Karen Robinson. Loving Nanny of Jessica (John) Meiling, Mathew Dusome, Jacob Pauze (Jess), Joshua (Leanne) Dusome and Natasha Pauze. Great-Nanny of nine. Predeceased by her parents Leo and Augustine Dubeau. Cherished sister of Ann Dubeau. Patricia will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.