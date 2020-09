The family of Patricia Tinney would like to thank everyone for the beautiful flowers, cards, messages, e-mails and words of comfort we have received from friends and family. We are also deeply grateful for the donations made to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation in Mom's memory. Your love, kind words, thoughts and generosity have brought us great comfort and will always be remembered. Bruce, Mike & Gail, Robin, Deb & Cy and families



