1/
Patricia (Lalonde) LEVACK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on September 1st at the age of 62. Loving wife of 34 years to Michael. Caring Mother of Matthew and Brent. Sister of Larry (Late Jean), Ann (Ron), Don (Denise) and late brother Richard. Aunt to Sue, Kim, Kris, Ashley, Tabitha, Justin, Gordan, Karen, Sherry, Adam, Ian, Marc, Sara, Jennifer, Kent, Kelly and Holly. Predeceased by her parents, Elva and Wilfred Lalonde. She will be fondly remembered by many friends, family and coworkers at the Wye Heritage Marina. Donations to Cancer Care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre would be appreciated by the family in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved