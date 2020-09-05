Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on September 1st at the age of 62. Loving wife of 34 years to Michael. Caring Mother of Matthew and Brent. Sister of Larry (Late Jean), Ann (Ron), Don (Denise) and late brother Richard. Aunt to Sue, Kim, Kris, Ashley, Tabitha, Justin, Gordan, Karen, Sherry, Adam, Ian, Marc, Sara, Jennifer, Kent, Kelly and Holly. Predeceased by her parents, Elva and Wilfred Lalonde. She will be fondly remembered by many friends, family and coworkers at the Wye Heritage Marina. Donations to Cancer Care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre would be appreciated by the family in lieu of flowers.



