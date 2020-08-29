It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our most precious Patricia, surrounded by her loving family on August 23, 2020. Pat Elliott (nee Lennox), formerly of Wasaga Beach, in her 84th year. Caring wife of James Orval Elliott. Loving mother of Sandy (Mike) Townes, and Lorrie (Ron) Giffen. Devoted Grandmother to Megan (Max), Patrick (Samantha), Kelsey (Michael) and Molly (Joey). Adoring great grandmother to six great grandsons and proud Aunt Pat to many special nieces and nephews! Pat is survived by her sisters Laura (Allan) McNabb, Jennifer (Gord) Roberts, and her brothers Bill (Beth) and Andrew (Cathy) Lennox. Sister-in-law to Ed (Joy), Jack (Dorothy), Ron (Nancy) Elliott and Peggy (Bob) Hebden. She is predeceased by her parents Clara and Frank Lennox, her brothers Greg and Larry Lennox (survived by Janet) and parents-in-law Jim and Polly Elliott, Jerry Elliott (survived by Joyce) and Sharon Elliott. She will also be remembered with love by her cherished cousins. True to her name, Patricia's selfless spirit centred on her love of family, though many were blessed by her love, kindness and generosity. She will be greatly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known her. Thanks to Dr Singh and the devoted staff at Bayshore Home Health for their compassionate care and support. Thanks also to Lynn Stone Funeral Home for their guidance and to the communities of Elmvale and Minesing for their exceptional care packages. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Pat, please consider Diabetes Canada or the charity of your choice
. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at Minesing Union Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com