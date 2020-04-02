|
|
Passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 27th, surrounded by loving family. At age 84 Pat leaves behind her three sons Paul, Chris and Andrew, seven grandchildren, two surviving sisters Irene and Valerie, and an abundance of loving family and friends around the world. Predeceased by her husband, parents and eldest sister Mavis, Pat was born in the UK to Ruth and Vincent on December 14, 1935. She was the third of four sisters, and arrived in Canada on Cunard's HMS Saxonia in 1957 as a school teacher in Nipigon. Peter had a keen eye and pretty much married Pat right off the boat. Theirs was a great love story, full of travels, family, friends and laughter. They raised their boys in Ottawa, St-Jean, Germany, Toronto, Sioux Lookout, Toronto and Barrie. Pat was an amazing teacher, sister, partner, parent, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She will be remembered for her strawberry jam, Yorkshire puddings, fabulous handwriting and love of singing. Most of all she will be remembered for her caring heart and the positive impact she had on so many lives. Pat will be interred with her husband Peter (RCAF) at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa. Condolences can be registered at www.drivercremation.ca and a celebration of life will be held once circumstances permit. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020