Patricia May MERRILL
1928-11-08 - 2020-10-03
Peacefully passed at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence (1999). Loving Mother of Janet (Al), Doug (Lydia), Maureen and Bernice (Bryan). Proud grandmother of Val, Ari, Sasha (Sandy), Mia (Brent), Robert (Sara) and Chris. Great grandmother of Evelyn, Bennett, Charlotte and Harper. Will be missed by extended family members and dear friends. Visitation took place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11 am with Funeral Service to take place at 12 pm. Reception to follow inside the lower lounge. Private family interment to take place the following day at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in London. Memorial donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the CNIB Foundation, Canadian Wildlife Federation or a charity of choice and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 8, 2020.
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
