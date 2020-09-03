Patricia McCARTHY

At home in Orillia, with her family by her side, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Alana McCarthy (Kent) of Orillia and Shawn McCarthy (Margaret) of Ajax. Proud grandmother of Melissa (Jay) and Kimberly and great grandmother of Dean. Dear sister of Audrey Sheedy of Orillia, Iris Michell (Bob) of Nobel, Mary Provencher (Henry) of Blind River, Richard Sheedy (predeceased) (Noreen of New Liskeard), Ted Sheedy (predeceased) (Sheila of Blind River), Glen Sheedy (Elinor) of Orillia and Gary Sheedy of Burnaby, BC. The family wishes to thank the staff of Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Southlake Regional Health Centre, RVH Oncology Unit and a special thank you to Dr. Stokreef for his care and compassion. Following cremation, friends and relatives will be received at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Tuesday, September 1st, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with Parish Prayers said in the parlour at 6:45 p.m. Then to the Church of the Guardian Angels, 115 West St. N., Orillia, for Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 2nd at 1:30 p.m.. Inurnment to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com