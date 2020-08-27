Of Angus, ON passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Thursday, May 14th 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved Wife of the late Charles. Loving Mother of Richard, the late Terry (Sharon), Randy and Derrick (Jodi). Cherished Grandmother of Matthew, Jessica, Cassidy, Kyle and Aleah. Sadly missed by her Brother Ed Regan Sr. (Bev). Dear Sister-in-law of Marjorie Purcell, Tom (Sandra), the late Connie (Pat), Patricia Guergis (Conrad) and Ron (Terry). At Pat's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Angus Union Cemetery, 60 Vernon Street, Angus on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (https://www.heartandstroke.ca/
) or the Southlake Cardiac Care Centre (https://southlake.ca/patient-care-program/cardiac/
) would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Steven R. Bridge Funeral Home, Angus, 705-424-1114. For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit our website at www.bridgefuneralhome.com