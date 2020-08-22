Peacefully with family by her side at Southlake Regional Health Centre Newmarket, on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Pat Hool (nee: Haley) in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Bill Hool. Pat was born in Montreal, Quebec to Phyllis Haley (nee Rhodes) and Percy Haley. A dedicated volunteer, Pat worked at the Gift Shops of the South Simcoe County Railway and Stevenson Memorial Hospital. Pat also served as President of the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary raising funds for capital equipment, and helping to create a supportive welcome for visitors to the hospital. Pat and Bill drove patients to hospitals for cancer treatment for over 20 years. A love of people led to many friendships beyond her great love for her family. Loving mother of Donna (Tod) DeCourcy, Debra (Walter) Sawka, Peter (Wendy) Baxter, Scott (Dawn) Baxter, and Bill's children John (Dee) Hool, Lynn (Jim) Luddington, and Margaret (Eric) Johnson. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Kyla (Ryan), Peter (Eliza), Kevin (Leanne), Mark (Dana), Haley, Shane, Jessica, Karlee (Curtis), Krista and her great grandchildren Asher, Willa, and Rowyn, and Bill's grandchildren Amanda, Heather (Kevin), Sheri (Richard), Patrick, Eric, Courtney, and his great granddaughter Samantha. Forever in the hearts of her extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Gathering will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Following Pandemic protocols for Funeral Homes, all visitors must wear a face mask, and should only attend if they do not have a fever or cough. Visitation times will be set by Reserved Groups of up to 30 attendees per session. Visitation session times are: 2-2:30 p.m., 2:45-3:15 p.m., 3:30-4 p.m., 4:15-4:45 p.m., (with 15 minutes intervals of cleaning/sanitization). All Attendees Must Register on the funeral home website (www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
) to reserve a time during one of those set periods. A family invitational service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Followed by interment in St. John's Cemetery, 6th Line, New Tecumseth. Donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital or Church of the Evangelist 99 Queen St. N, Tottenham, Ontario L0G1W0 or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com