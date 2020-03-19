|
Patricia Simone Robitaille passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Villa Care Centre at the age of 74. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Julien Robitaille. Loving mother to Mike (Eileen) and Shawn (Leslie). Cherished grandmother to Shayne (Heleena Juneau-Taylor), Bryce, Ambreial (Taylor) and Kyla (Jamie). Patricia will be dearly missed by her siblings Clarissa Laurin (the late Remi), Angelina Grenier (the late Martin), Romeo Grozelle (the late Nora), Cleo Grozelle (the late Alpha), Don Grozelle (Carol), Martha Kennedy (Rollie Keller), (the late Ron Kennedy), Clarence Laurin, Omer Laurin, Linda Gonsalves (the late Mike), Leonard Laurin (Wendy) and Doreen Guerette (Tim). Patricia will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family wish to thank the compassionate and accommodating staff at the Villa. Patricia fought with strength and determination and will be missed dearly. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciate. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020