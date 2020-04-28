Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Taurasi, in her 79th year. Pat, of Barrie Ontario passed away peacefully at South Lake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on April 25, 2020. She was a devoted wife to her husband Mario. Lovingly remembered by her two daughters Leah (Jason) Hatfield of Bradford and Andrea (Jamie) Wood of Barrie. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren~ Sophia, Mario, Domenic, Amelia, Bianca and Michael. Pat was loved by the many family and friends whose lives she touched and brightened and she will be fondly remembered. Given current social circumstances, the family will hold a Celebration of Life on a date to be set in future
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020
