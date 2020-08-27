Patricia Tinney

It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister, Patricia Louisa Elizabeth Tinney on Monday, August 17,2020 at 90 years of age. Mom was born January 18, 1930 on Jones Avenue in Toronto. The 30's were difficult years for all. Mom nurtured all of her siblings through an extremely difficult childhood. Grampa Elliott, well into his sixties, decided to take on the whole brood and he and Mom raised Aunt Kay, Uncle John, Uncle Harry, Aunt Barb and Uncle Dennis. Sometime in 1950 Mom and Dad met at a dance in Orr Lake. A few days later he knocked on the door at the farmhouse , Uncle Harry answered and Dad said " Tell your sister to come hither". The rest is history. Many dances later they have been married for 69 years. Mom and Dad married in May of 1951 at the United Church in Hillsdale. They welcomed Mike in September 1952 in Midland. They lived and worked in Toronto for a while, but the city was not for them. They moved back home and then decided to go west. Robin was born October 1954 in Milden, Saskatchewan. After a few years on the prairies they decided to return to Ontario. She worked many jobs but when Dad decided to start his own business she was his support. They decided to move to Midland in 1957 and started the business that is still thriving today. Despite never having the opportunity to complete elementary school, Mom was able to help Dad run the business, doing the book-keeping among other tasks. Mom always said her occupation was Domestic Engineer. September 1960 another child was born, Deb. The 60's were good years for Mom and Dad. The business was doing well, Mom was a huge support and driving force. Mom supported Dad in all of his endeavours including his years on council and serving as Reeve of Tay Township and she was First Lady of Tay Township. Mom finally had time to explore her many talents. She created many beautiful quilts and rug hooking, which we all treasure. She decided she would learn to swim, at age 50, and without telling anyone did just that, taking lessons at the YMCA. Mom was a long time member of the Midland Civitan Club. She created and sewed vests for club members, served as the Club photographer, Club Chaplain and Junior Civitan Advisor. Mom received a Civitan Honour Key, the club's highest honour. She worked many volunteer hours at the Mental Health Centre. She just quietly worked away with little or no fanfare, never looking for any accolades. Mom was a Toronto Maple Leaf fan, especially Allan Stanley and has a jersey with his name on it. Mom was an amazing grandma and great-grandma who adored all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted friend to many. Pat is survived by her loving husband Bruce, her devoted children and spouses, Mike & Gail, Robin, Deb & Cy Marchildon. Her brother John and wife Lynda. Predeceased by sister Kay (Perce) McIndoo, sister-in law Shirley Harrison, brother Harry, sister Barbara Szapira and brother Dennis, survived by Kathy. Also survived by sister-in-law Connie Tinney. Gram will be lovingly remembered by Michelle, Amanda (Chad), Brianna (Dan), Tiffany (Marek), Barrett (Kristyn), Jenna (Jamie) and Dylan (Amy), her great grandchildren Ethan and Aemon Leclair, Ciarra, Owen, Chase, Ashlynn and Isla Norton, Zachary and Nicholas McCrae, Sebastian and Olive Plawinski. Also by Ethan and Aemon's Dad, Andy Leclair. "Aunt Pat" to many nieces and nephews, she will be dearly missed by all. Mom's beautiful, warm and welcoming smile will be forever remembered by all her knew her. Our family will be eternally grateful to Dr. Helt for his compassionate care and support. We are so thankful for the loving care that Kim and Karen have provided to both Mom and Dad for the past 3 ½ years. More recently we are thankful to Patti, Jackie and Kayla for their unwavering commitment to and exceptional care of Mom and Dad. Heartfelt thanks to the PSWs Tracy, Cindy and Lynn for the wonderful care they provided to Mom. Appreciation and admiration to the Bayshore nurses, especially Kristy, Ashton, Angela and Natasha for their amazing care of Mom, enabling us to honour Mom's wishes to pass peacefully at home. Thank you too, to Kim and Laura for the many years of help, first looking after the house and then in the last few years, helping to care for Mom and Dad. Due to the current restrictions caused by the pandemic, the family have decided to hold a private grave side service Monday August 24, 2020 at 1 pm If desired, donations may be made to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation in memory of her.



