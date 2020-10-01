1/1
Patrick Charles AUGUSTSON
On Saturday, September 12, 2020, beloved father and cherished grandfather Patrick Charles Augustson passed away at the age of 73. After many years of challenges with health issues relating to his heart, Pat died peacefully with his three sons Chris, Erik, and Gus by his side. In 1965 while enrolled at St. Francis Xavier University, Pat took a trip back to Toronto to visit some friends during Christmas break, where he met his future wife Dianne Francis. Pat immediately transferred from St. FX to York University so they could be together, and they eventually married in 1967. Following school, Pat and Dianne moved to Simcoe County and began a life together raising their three children. Pat worked for Canada Post for 35 years, loyally and respected by his peers. After his retirement in 2017, he spent the rest of his days living his life the way he wanted to. Pat loved his privacy, and he loved his books, both of which he kept in abundance. Yet more than anything, Pat loved his family. His three sons will forever cherish his memory, and his three grandchildren will always remember their "Grumpa". Patrick Charles Augustson is survived by his three sons Chris, Erik, and Gus as well as his grandchildren Philip, Michael, and Marielle. A private family service will be held on October 7th at Adams Funeral Home (445 St. Vincent Street Barrie). Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
