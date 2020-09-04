Pat of Wasaga Beach , Ontario, at the age of 75, on August 31, 2020, at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Pat is survived by his wife Christine Roberta (nee. Levesque), his children Edward Patrick Joseph Smith and Amber Nadette Smith, his grandchildren Boe Kimberly, Remy William and Poppy Claire Smith, his step-grandchildren Karl John Wilson and Jace Timothy Wilson; Sister Monica Rosita, Brothers - Horace Leon , Peter Ted , Jeffrey Ronald, David Michael and Terry Ian ; brothers-in-laws Joseph Levesque and Stephen Edward Levesque. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 25 great-nieces and nephews (and growing). He is predeceased by his parents, George Clarence Coldridge Smith and Muriel Inez Rogers, two brothers John and Hal and sister Marguerite. Surviving Pat are brothers-in-law, Joseph Robert and Stephen Edward Levesque (m: Karen Steeves), and their two sons, Mark and Thomas. He is also survived by his children from his previous marriage - Robert, Michelle and Cheryl Smith - Crawford. A memorial gathering was held at the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel. Remembrances to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by Pat's family. To sign Pat's book of memories please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com