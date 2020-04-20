|
Passing at Tiffin House Retirement Home of natural causes. Patrick was the only child of Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Patrick De C. Festing-Smith and Ann Veronica (née Maguire). He was a great-grandson of Lord Kinsale. His father died in the war when Patrick was nine. Patrick would later go on to graduate from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and the Royal Artillery as an officer. In 1954, Patrick decided with his wife Ann (née Gauert) that they would bring up their family in Canada and resigned from the military to take a new job at the Imperial Bank of Canada. Patrick continued to have successful careers in Banking, as a Stock broker and the majority of his working life in Advertising and Marketing. He was an entrepreneur and a Madison Avenue Ad man. He was a loving father and a true gentleman and always had a smile on his face. Patrick enjoyed sailing and oil painting nature scenes. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. Patrick leaves behind his wife of 66 years Ann, his three children Michael (Christine), Patrick, Anne (Hugh) Gibson and four grandchildren, Jack (Haleigh), Reed, Laura and Andrew. A private service is to be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolences can be left at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 20, 2020