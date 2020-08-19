1/1
Patrick WAKELING
Now at peace, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer on August 7, 2020 at the age of 66. Reunited with his beautiful bride Valentina "Tina" who passed away on July 1, 2015, now angels watching over their family. Forever remembered by his loving children Andrew Wakeling and Melissa Heikkila (Stephen). Beloved grandfather to his grandchildren Liam and Valen. Cherished son of the late Ronald and Shirley Wakeling, he will be sadly missed by his many friends and family. Patrick spent most of his life as a woodworker. He was known for his love of fishing, boating and sports cars. He shared his passion for hockey with his friends and grandchildren, also coaching his son's hockey teams for many years. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the many hospitals, doctors, nurses and PSWs that helped throughout his cancer journey. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that friends and family make a small donation to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre designated to the Cancer Care Centre in memory of Patrick William Wakeling. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
