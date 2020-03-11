|
|
Paul Fisher of Paul Fisher Real Estate in Stayner passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 3, 2020 in Mazatlan, Mexico in his 77 year. Paul, beloved husband of the late Pat Fisher. Dear brother of Carolyn Fisher. Stepfather of Bob and Kelly Smith. Loving uncle of David Fisher and his partner Tammy, Beverly (Kevin) Clarke, James Clarke, Alison Clarke and Jamie Fisher. Predeceased by his parents Nelson & Marydale Fisher. Cremation has taken place. The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to all who have reached out with cards, phone calls and condolences. Your care and compassion is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House, church of the donor's choice, G&M Hospital Sick Kids Hospital, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Mr. Fisher's memory. Friends may visit Paul's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020