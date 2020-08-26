In his 81st year passed away at Matthew's House Hospice on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Beloved husband and soulmate of Sharon for 54 years. Loved father of Jerry (Patty), stepfather to Peter (Mona), best grandpa to Sieglenda (Pete), Jeremy (Ashley), best great-grandpa of Arabella, Scarlet, Ryker, Lyric, Haille and Grace. Son of the late Muriel and Laurence Skelton. Brother of Hope (Dave), Bill (Madeline), Dan (Dollie), Gerrard (Terry) and Brian. Predeceased by Baby Kathleen, Tim, Barry, Rick, Linda, Ray and Dennis. Special uncle to the crew in the North. Honouring Paul's wishes, there will be a private graveside service. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Paul, they may be made out to Matthew's House Hospice or Stevenson Memorial Hospital.