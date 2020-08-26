1/1
Paul Joseph Skelton
In his 81st year passed away at Matthew's House Hospice on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Beloved husband and soulmate of Sharon for 54 years. Loved father of Jerry (Patty), stepfather to Peter (Mona), best grandpa to Sieglenda (Pete), Jeremy (Ashley), best great-grandpa of Arabella, Scarlet, Ryker, Lyric, Haille and Grace. Son of the late Muriel and Laurence Skelton. Brother of Hope (Dave), Bill (Madeline), Dan (Dollie), Gerrard (Terry) and Brian. Predeceased by Baby Kathleen, Tim, Barry, Rick, Linda, Ray and Dennis. Special uncle to the crew in the North. Honouring Paul's wishes, there will be a private graveside service. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Paul, they may be made out to Matthew's House Hospice or Stevenson Memorial Hospital.


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
