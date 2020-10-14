1/
Paul Norman WAKE
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Paul Wake on October 10, 2020, at the age of 82. Paul passed peacefully at home with family by his side following a determined struggle with Cancer. He will be dearly missed by his wife Elizabeth (Beth); his children Yvonne Wake (Rick Brown) and Brent Wake (Laura), and Beth's children Karl De Forest (Rhonda d.2019), and Deanna De Forest (Jerome Macgregor), Shay Gennings and Chad Gennings. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Elva, his brother Ralph (d.1964) (Janet) and his wife Arlene (d. 2001), mother of his children Yvonne and Brent. Lovingly remembered by his siblings Ruth Cowan (Andrew) and David Wake (Jane Nellis), cherished grandpa to Emily and Brook; Ty, Chance (Katrina); Oren and Stroud, and great-grandpa to Chance Jr., Kodahand Amelia. Paul will also be missed by his extended family and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston from 1:00 p.m. until time of Service at 2:00 p.m.A private family burial will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul can be made to Animal Adoptions of Flamborough, or a charity of your choice. Please note due to COVID-19 numbers are restricted at the Funeral Centre; all visitors are required to wear and provide their own mask. If you are not feeling well, please send your condolences to Paul's family.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
