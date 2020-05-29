Retired long time employee of Dorr-Oliver Long, Orillia Retired Member of the Orillia Volunteer Fire Fighters. Passed away peacefully at the age of 74, following a brief battle with cancer, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Devoted Husband of the late Shirley Whiston (nee Black). Son of the late Audrey and Bill Matthews; Step-Son to Harry Matthews. Brother of Jim Matthews (Lyn), Peter Matthews (Gail) and Brenda Kosnaski. Special Father to Kevin and his wife Shawna Matthews. Loved "Gramps" of Logan and Camden Matthews. Paul leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Especially missed by Special Friend Cathy Garrett. Thank you to all of the Doctors and Nurses from Peterborough Regional Health Centre for providing such wonderful care and support during Paul's illness. At Paul's request, there will be no funeral service; cremation has taken place. Pau's wish is is to have his ashes scattered at the Lake of Two Rivers in Algonquin Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Nisbett Funeral Home in Peterborough. If desired, donations to The Canadian Diabetes Association or Canadian Cancer Society can be made in Paul's memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 29, 2020.