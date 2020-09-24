Paul Skelton

We have so many friends to thank for the outpouring of love and support with Paul's passing. First off ambulance SMH Alliston, South Lake Newmarkets, Matthew's House Alliston. The entire staff at SMH, especially Debbie and Joyce for the extras. CCAC staff for our many visits there and the great care he received. Dr Downey for his many consults thank you. Food brought to the house, flowers, many cards with special messages, phone calls plus plus. A lovely prayer shawl from my friend Sharon McKinzie and a nice visit. All staff at Wrays for always being so kind. Thomas Funeral Home for their excellent care and Stephen for guiding us through. Father Glass for his Last Rites and Rev Cannon Darrell Wright for the kind words at the grave side service. Matthews House staff for making Paul comfortable as well as the family. Brandy, Patti and Emily for checking up on me. Sharon Skelton and Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store