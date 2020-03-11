|
Retired Teacher with the Durham Board of Education - Passed away peacefully at Fenelon Court Long Term Care on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Son of the late Walter and Muriel Wright (née Lang). Beloved husband of the late Catherine (née Dunn). Loving father of Doug (Debbie), Sandy, and Greg (Elisa). Grandfather of Peter, Victoria, Catherine, Josh, Sam, and the late Lauren. Predeceased by his sister Robin (the late Cy Cockerill). Paul will be dearly missed by his brother-in-law Ed Dunn (Marg) as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 14th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one-hour prior. Reception to take place following the service at the Cambray Community United Church, 444 Cambray Rd., Cambray. Please feel free to wear your favourite Toronto Maple Leaf's clothing. Interment to take place in the spring at Eden Church Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Kawartha Lakes or the Cambray Community United Church would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made at the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020