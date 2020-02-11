Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Simms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Leah Simms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Leah Simms Obituary
Pauline passed away at the Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene surrounded by her family. Pauline will be reunited with her late husband Kenneth Ralph Simms (2018) with opened arms. Pauline will always be remembered for her love of her cat Missy, antique clocks and beanie babies. Forever missed by her sons Steven Simms, Mark (Karen 1) Simms, and Dan (Karen 2) Simms. Grandchildren: Kyle (Melissa) Simms, Amy Simms (Joey), Kristen Simms (KJ), and Jennifer Simms (Justin). Great-grandchildren: Owen, Ava, Ella, Luna and Ezra. Thank you to all the caregivers at Villa Lodge, Bayshore PSW's, Art/Royal ProResp and Georgian Manor caregivers for all their support and guidance. In keeping with Pauline's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life has occurred. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to would be appreciated by the family if desired.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -