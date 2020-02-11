|
Pauline passed away at the Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene surrounded by her family. Pauline will be reunited with her late husband Kenneth Ralph Simms (2018) with opened arms. Pauline will always be remembered for her love of her cat Missy, antique clocks and beanie babies. Forever missed by her sons Steven Simms, Mark (Karen 1) Simms, and Dan (Karen 2) Simms. Grandchildren: Kyle (Melissa) Simms, Amy Simms (Joey), Kristen Simms (KJ), and Jennifer Simms (Justin). Great-grandchildren: Owen, Ava, Ella, Luna and Ezra. Thank you to all the caregivers at Villa Lodge, Bayshore PSW's, Art/Royal ProResp and Georgian Manor caregivers for all their support and guidance. In keeping with Pauline's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life has occurred. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to would be appreciated by the family if desired.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 11, 2020