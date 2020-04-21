|
|
Aged 70 of Collingwood, Ontario passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a very brief battle with cancer. She was born to the late parents Maurice and Julia Beaudin in Montreal Quebec on January 16, 1950. She is survived by her children Karen and Richard Russell, her older brother Rick Beaudin and all of her extended family. Pauline was predeceased by her loving husband Barry Russell in 2010 after 36 years of marriage. She was a loving mother, a proud grandma and a kind and generous friend and neighbour to those who knew her in Rosemère QC, Brampton ON, Collingwood ON and many winters in Boynton Beach FL. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Arrangements for a celebration of life will be made next year. The family would like any donations to be made to the or to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society which operates 'Treasure Tails' where she used to volunteer. Friends may visit Pauline's Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020