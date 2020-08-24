It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mum Pauline Shepherd. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on August 21, 2020. Pauline was born in London, England in 1928. She married the love of her life, the late Peter Shepherd in 1951 and soon after they immigrated to Canada with their two sons, Andrew and Laurence. They welcomed their new life and their daughter, Judith, in Canada and lived a full and happy life. Pauline is survived by her son Laurence (Teresa) and her daughter Judith (Charles) along with 5 grandchildren (Catherine, Laura, Amanda, Courtney, Brittany) and 8 great grandchildren. Pauline is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years Peter, her son Andrew, and her brothers Hugh and Michael. Pauline saw the best in everyone and made friends wherever she went. Among many things, she loved a glass of wine or a strong cocktail, watching her shows, doing her word searches, dancing, and spending time with her family, regaling them with tales of her younger days. She loved her family more than anything and was immensely proud of them all. She leaves behind a great sadness, but a knowing that she lived a life full of love and joy. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of spending time with her. Cremation has taken place and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca