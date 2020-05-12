Pearl Veronica Findlay
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Veronica Findlay passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her 83rd year, surrounded by her loving family. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter: Pearl; sons: Jim (Sonja), Rob and Andrew (Ria); grandchildren: Karla (Jay), Candice (Adam), Alex (Lindsay), Jimmy (Lily), David, Rebecca, Rachel, Marica and Drew; great grandchildren: Bronson, Nora, Marin and Hazel; sister: Gloria (John); brother: Ernie. She will be dearly missed by her large extended family in Scotland and friends within the community. Pearl is predeceased by her loving husband, James; parents, Robert and Elvira; sister, Lillian and brother, Freddie. In 1963, Pearl, her late husband James and their two children moved to Canada from Glasgow, Scotland. Once settled in Collingwood, two more sons were born. She was a proud member of the Catholic Women's League and devoted numerous years of her life volunteering for many charities within St. Mary's Church, including the Society of St Vincent de Paul. Family was everything to Pearl. She lived a full and rich life alongside her loving husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She held strong to her faith and was the heart of her family; a true matriarch. Pearl, better known as "Granny," will always be remembered for her patience, kindness and unconditional love. Her legendary Sunday morning breakfast was a special Scottish family tradition, which ensured weekly family gatherings. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church at a later date. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Society of St Vincent de Paul Collingwood Food Bank. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Saint Elizabeth Health Care and Collingwood General Marine Hospital for their care and compassion. Friends may visit Pearl's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St Mary's Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved