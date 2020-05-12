Pearl Veronica Findlay passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her 83rd year, surrounded by her loving family. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter: Pearl; sons: Jim (Sonja), Rob and Andrew (Ria); grandchildren: Karla (Jay), Candice (Adam), Alex (Lindsay), Jimmy (Lily), David, Rebecca, Rachel, Marica and Drew; great grandchildren: Bronson, Nora, Marin and Hazel; sister: Gloria (John); brother: Ernie. She will be dearly missed by her large extended family in Scotland and friends within the community. Pearl is predeceased by her loving husband, James; parents, Robert and Elvira; sister, Lillian and brother, Freddie. In 1963, Pearl, her late husband James and their two children moved to Canada from Glasgow, Scotland. Once settled in Collingwood, two more sons were born. She was a proud member of the Catholic Women's League and devoted numerous years of her life volunteering for many charities within St. Mary's Church, including the Society of St Vincent de Paul. Family was everything to Pearl. She lived a full and rich life alongside her loving husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She held strong to her faith and was the heart of her family; a true matriarch. Pearl, better known as "Granny," will always be remembered for her patience, kindness and unconditional love. Her legendary Sunday morning breakfast was a special Scottish family tradition, which ensured weekly family gatherings. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church at a later date. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Society of St Vincent de Paul Collingwood Food Bank. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Saint Elizabeth Health Care and Collingwood General Marine Hospital for their care and compassion. Friends may visit Pearl's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.